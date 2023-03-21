The death toll from attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the weekend has risen to more than 30, including children, local sources said Monday.
Arnold Lukoa, the local official in the Bandoro region, in which the villages are located, told AFP that the death toll had risen to 31, after the previous toll was 15, with searches continuing for more victims.
Lukoa warned that the outcome of what he described as a “massacre” is likely to rise.
A source active in humanitarian work reported that 39 bodies were found, most of them women and three children.
The source said that the 39 victims were found in three villages, indicating that the remaining two villages could not be reached for security reasons.
