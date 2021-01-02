In the Croatian city of Sisaka, 30 people were rescued from the rubble after an earthquake.

As reported TASS, firefighters and rescuers conducted more than two and a half thousand inspections and debris removal in search of survivors. It is noted that several searchers themselves were injured during the rescue operation.

At present, work continues in Croatia to provide assistance to the local population, to clear debris, erect temporary housing, and calculate the damage caused.

Let us remind you that the earthquake in Croatia occurred on December 29. The epicenter was located 46 kilometers southeast of the capital of the republic of Zagreb. The hearth lay at a depth of five kilometers. The natural disaster killed seven people.

Earlier it was reported that the Croatian government officially declared January 2 a day of mourning for the victims of the earthquake.