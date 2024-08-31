EMERCOM: More than 30 people evacuated from a frozen attraction in Volgograd

In the central park of culture and recreation in Volgograd, more than 30 people were evacuated from a suspended attraction, writes TASS.

It is noted that more than 30 people were blocked on the city attraction. The Ministry of Emergency Situations was called to the scene. “All people are already on the ground,” the park emphasized. It turned out that the attraction stopped due to a power surge.

According to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, two people were lowered using a boom lift, the rest were lowered in a standard manner. The ride was later launched.

Earlier in Sochi, people got stuck on a ride in a vertical position at amusement park because it broke. A group of people were trapped on the Quantum Leap ride in Sochi Park.