The number of victims of the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala reached 33, 105 people were injured

According to updated data, the victims of the explosion at a gas station (gas station) in Makhachkala become 33 people.

A fire in a car service and an explosion at a gas station occurred on the evening of August 14 near the Globus shopping center in Makhachkala.

33 human died in an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala

The total number of victims reached 105 people, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia specified earlier.

Most of the wounded are in hospitals

As the head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov clarified, 65 people are in medical institutions, 11 of them are children. He also noted that the evacuation of the wounded in the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala was completed.

A special board of the EMERCOM of Russia flew to Makhachkala to evacuate the victims to Moscow. In flight, the injured citizens will be accompanied by doctors from the Centrospas squad, psychologists from the Center for Emergency Psychological Assistance of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and specialists from the Ministry of Health, the ministry explained.

Mourning declared in the region, the families of the victims will be paid one million rubles each

The head of the region declared August 15 a day of mourning for the victims of the gas station explosion.

The government of Dagestan was instructed to take the necessary measures to provide assistance to the families of the dead and injured in Makhachkala.

Melikov added that the families of the victims would be paid one million rubles each, those who were seriously injured would receive 400,000 rubles, and those with minor injuries would receive 200,000 rubles.

The explosion at the gas station was caused by a fire in a neighboring building

The explosion in Makhachkala occurred on the evening of 14 August. He left behind a funnel.

Before that, a fire broke out in a car service near the gas station. The fire area reached 600 square meters. 260 people and 80 pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the incident.

As the head of the region Melikov clarified, the fire at the gas station was caused by an explosion opposite. Investigators opened a criminal case into the incident.

In turn, the co-founder of the Nafta 24 gas station that exploded, Hussein Ibragimov, told the details of the incident. According to him, the filling station staff is the injured party. “Not a single barrel exploded, all people are safe, alive. Opposite across the road, it turns out, there were some hangars, warehouses. We didn’t know ourselves. It turns out that there are almost 100 tons of saltpeter fertilizer,” he said.

When the burning started, onlookers gathered near the gas station, Ibragimov noted. So many people suffered later. Gas station employees took out a fire extinguisher and began to close the taps, but the explosion was so powerful that these measures did not help, he suggested.