AP: More than 30 people detained on suspicion of espionage in Turkey

More than 30 people suspected of spying for Israel have been detained in Turkey. About it reports Associated Press.

It is noted that Turkish investigators are searching for 13 more suspects. 33 people were detained in eight provinces of Turkey, including Istanbul.

They are suspected of collecting information about Palestinians in Turkey, as well as about Israeli activists who oppose Ankara's actions.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who compared him to the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler. According to him, a Turkish politician cannot lecture others.

Before this, Erdogan said that there is no difference between the actions that Netanyahu is committing today and the crimes of Hitler.