More than 30 people were detained for shooting on New Year’s Eve in Lebanon, as a result of which people were injured and three aircraft were damaged, reports RIA News…

Earlier it was reported about the death of a Syrian refugee from an accidental bullet and the injury of three more people, including a child, in different parts of the country.

In Beirut, three aircraft were damaged as a result of indiscriminate shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, 34 people have been detained on the facts of shooting in different regions of the country. The names of the detainees were presented to the public.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a Syrian refugee camp in the Minya area in northern Lebanon.