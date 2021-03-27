30.5% of the teachers in the centers of the University of Murcia (UMU) and the Polytechnic of Cartagena (UPCT) are associated, according to data from the Murcia Regional Center for Statistics (CREM) corresponding to the academic year 2019-2020 and collected by Europa Press.

Specifically, the two institutions have 3,241 teachers and researchers, of which 2,673 correspond to the UMU and 568 to the UPCT. Of this total, 1,140 are civil servants (448 professors; 903 tenured; twelve university school professors and 77 university school holders) and 27 emeritus (23 men and four women).

The rest, 1.774, are hired, the majority being associates, followed by the 326 associates of CC of Health; 308 hired doctors; 71 substitutes; 54 medical assistants and 25 collaborators. By sex, it is worth highlighting the difference between the number of male and female professors at both universities. And it is that while the number of men rises to 444 in the case of the UPCT and 1,520 in that of the UMU, that of women stands at 124 and 1,153, respectively.