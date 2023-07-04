32% of the surveyed Russians want to have an exotic animal, follows from a study by experts from SberMarketing and the Rambler & Co media holding, which Izvestia got acquainted with on July 4.

“A raccoon is ready to take 3%, a monkey – 3%, a serval – 3%, a fennec fox – 3%. Another 2% would like to have a gecko, chinchilla, flying squirrel, capybara as a pet. But the snake, chameleon, lemur, scorpion, iguana were chosen by another 1%. The remaining 7% would prefer another exotic animal,” analysts said.

