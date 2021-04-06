In Russia, 31% of citizens dream of a flight into space, and programmers, analysts, engineers and purchasing managers are more likely to think about it. This is stated in a study of a job search service SuperJob, the results of which were published on April 6.

According to a poll conducted on the eve of Cosmonautics Day among 5,000 respondents, men want to go into space more than women (38% and 24%, respectively). Also, people with high income are more likely to think about flying to the stars. So, among those surveyed with income below 30 thousand rubles, those wishing to conquer outer space turned out to be 25%, and among those whose income exceeds 80 thousand rubles – 36%.

In addition, according to the survey, 35% of respondents under 34 and 22% over 45 want to see the Earth from orbit with their own eyes. In addition, it turned out that most of all engineers and technicians and programmers want to go into space (46% each), as well as analysts (45%), purchasing managers (44%), skilled workers (38%) and system administrators ( 37%). At the same time, among call-center operators, logistics managers and drivers, only 24% want to fly to the stars, among lawyers and HR managers – 23%, and nurses – 14%.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Russian private company KosmoKurs, which intended to create a reusable suborbital complex for space tourism and build a cosmodrome in the Nizhny Novgorod region, is closing.

According to the general director of the company Pavel Pushkin, the organization was unable to agree on the requirements for the cosmodrome project with the local authorities, and was also unable to obtain from the Ministry of Defense the necessary regulatory documentation for the design of a suborbital tourist rocket.

In early March, it was reported that specialists would begin construction of the first hotel in space in 2025. It was clarified that the hotel will be designed for 400 people. It will be called Voyager Station and was developed by Orbital Assembly Corporation. Completion of construction is expected in 2027.

It was also indicated that the space station will be made in the form of a large circle and will rotate to create artificial gravity. The hotel will resemble a cruise ship with its features, themed restaurants, a cinema, a spa and other amenities will be available to visitors.