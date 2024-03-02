The leaders of more than 30 international media outletsamong which are the agencies Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters, joined the an open letter on Thursday February 29 where they state that “they are united with Palestinian journalists in its call for safety, security and safety,” as well as “freedom to report.”

The letter, coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) with the support of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), emphasizes the dangerous environment for members of the press covering the war between Israel and Gazathe deadliest conflict for journalists ever documented by CPJ.

“For almost five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza – overwhelmingly the only source of information on the ground from the Palestinian territory – have been working under unprecedented conditions,” the letter reads. .

Palestinian journalists inform the world amid the deadly risk

“These journalists—on whom the international media and the international community rely for information about the situation inside Gaza—continue to report despite the serious personal risk“, indicates the document.

According to CPJ At least 94 reporters have died since the start of the war between Israel and Hamasof which 89 are “Palestinians who have died by the Israeli army”, in the deadliest conflict “ever documented” by the organization.

“Despite the loss of their family, friends and colleagues, the destruction of their homes and officesconstant displacement, communication cuts and shortages of food and fuel,” the text adds.

For its part, since Israel's attacks on Palestine have left since October 7, 2023, “more children, more journalists, more medical personnel and more UN employees have died in Gaza than anywhere else in the world during a conflict.” “, denounced in a letter the commissioner general of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.

