According to authorities, the bus carrying more than 60 migrants lost control and fell off a cliff. At least 33 people died and 23 were injured. The identities of the victims are unknown.

A bus in which 66 migrants were traveling fell off a precipice in the early hours of this Wednesday, February 15, leaving, according to the first information, at least 33 people dead and 23 injured, including five minors.

The group of migrants was in transit between the province of Darién, on the border with Colombia, and Chiriquí, on the border with Costa Rica.

So far the authorities have not released details about the identity of the victims, although they advanced that nationals and foreigners were on the bus.

The president of Panama, Nito Cortizo, was quick to react to the tragedy via Twitter, assuring that Panama will provide all the necessary medical assistance to the injured.

It is with great sadness that I receive the news of the traffic accident in Gualaca, Chiriquí, in which 15 migrants lost their lives while being transported from Darién to the shelter located in this place. The Government of Panama provides all medical attention to the wounded. — Nito Cortizo (@NitoCortizo) February 15, 2023



According to the newspaper ‘La Estrella de Panamá’, the Minister of Public Security, Juan Pino, confirmed that they are investigating the events and their possible causes.

News in development…