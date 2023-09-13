Home page World

Smoke rises from a burning building in Hanoi. © Nhan Huu Sang/VNA/AP/dpa

The number of deaths after a fire in a residential building is said to have increased. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated.

Hanoi – The number of deaths in the devastating fire in a residential building in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi has risen to more than 30. The newspaper “Lao Dong” reported this on Wednesday afternoon, citing local police.

More than 100 people were rescued alive from the nine-story apartment building late Tuesday evening. According to the VnExpress newspaper, more than 50 residents were taken to various hospitals with injuries. Security forces have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. dpa