12/21/2024



Updated at 6:53 p.m.





At least 32 people died this morning in eastern Brazil due to a traffic accident involving three vehicles that circulated through the state of Minas Gerais.

The accident occurred around 3:30 in the morning, local time, near the town of Lajinha, in the municipality of Teófilo Otoni, where a bus, a truck with a trailer and a car crashed. According to the first investigation, the collision began when one of the bus tires burst, which caused the driver to lose control until he ended up crashing into the truck and bursting into flames. The car, which could not stop in time, ended up wedged in the underside of the trailer.

Another version suggests that A block of granite fell from the truck trailer and hit the bus head-on.according to sources from the investigation to the local portal ‘O Tempo’.

Police spokesperson and lieutenant Alonso Vieira Júnior has warned that the death toll is going to rise because they have not yet been able to access the most affected part of the bus, which is practically charred, according to statements to the G1 channel.









Minas Gerais firefighters estimate that the death toll could reach 35 given the condition of many of the victims, reports the Brazilian newspaper ‘Estadao’.

The bus, from the EMTRAM company, had left Sao Paulo on Friday, around 07:00, from the Tietê bus terminal, bound for Vitória da Conquista and 45 people inside.