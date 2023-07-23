Home page World

Civil protection confirmed that more than 30 people had died in the floods in Afghanistan in the past 72 hours. © NDMA

In the Afghan province of Maidan Wardak, more than 30 people were killed by water masses – others are missing. The flood surprised many in their sleep.

Kabul – Flash floods in Afghanistan have killed more than 30 people. At least 31 people have died across the country within the past 72 hours, the civil protection department confirmed on Sunday to the German Press Agency. A total of eight provinces were affected.

Many fatalities were reported in Maidan Wardak province. There, numerous residents were killed in their sleep by masses of water. According to the civil protection agency, dozens more people are missing. Hundreds of houses are said to have been damaged or destroyed.

Severe weather extremes occur again and again in Afghanistan. The country is suffering greatly from the consequences of climate change. After several decades of war and conflict, a humanitarian catastrophe prevails. For almost two years now, Afghanistan has once again been ruled by the militant Islamist Taliban. dpa