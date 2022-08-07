More than thirty civilians were killed and about 15 others were seriously injured in attacks by armed men in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the country’s army and local authorities announced.
Congolese army spokesman, Jules Nungu, said that armed men entered the village of Damas in the Djogo sector in Ituri province, killing 22 people there.
Belo Maka, the leader of a group of villages in the area, explained that armed men entered Damas while its residents were gathering for an evening, and opened fire on the crowd.
He confirmed that the number of dead reached 22 and 16 others were seriously injured.
He added that the village’s youths found the bodies of nine civilians who were killed on Saturday, explaining that “the search is continuing” for other possible victims. Diodoni Malangai, a representative of the local civil society, confirmed that nine people had been killed in Kandwe.
