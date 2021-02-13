More than 30 cars collided on the 35A-002 highway in the Simferopol region of Crimea. Video of the incident posted in Telegram-channel “What’s the Crimea”.

The footage shows that the cars are on the side of the road, many of them are beaten. Eyewitnesses and participants of the accident are filming what is happening on their phones. A strong wind is blowing outside, and the highway is partially covered with snow.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the republic, the accident occurred in the area of ​​the turn to the village of Gvardeyskoye. RIA News… In total, 32 cars became participants in the accident. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt.

The State Traffic Inspectorate of Crimea asked drivers to observe a safe speed limit.