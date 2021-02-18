In 2021, 33 banks may stop operating in the Russian Federation due to the crisis of 2020, writes Rossiyskaya Gazeta with reference to a study by Expert RA agency.

The agency’s financiers named three negative factors: a decrease in the return on equity, a decrease in support from shareholders, a net outflow of funds from individuals and corporate clients.

At the same time, the banking industry in the Russian Federation is quite stable. Thus, the profit of banks in 2020 amounted to 1.6 trillion rubles, which is only 100 billion less than in 2019.

We add that by the end of 2019, 38 banks in the Russian Federation stopped working, and in 2020 – 36 credit institutions. At the beginning of the year, 366 banks operated in Russia.