More than 3.2 thousand units of special equipment are used by the road services of the Moscow region to clean regional roads in spring and summer. This Thursday, April 1, reported on website regional government.

According to the regional ministry of transport and road infrastructure, more than 240 road organizations will perform work on the regional and municipal network, including 24 production complexes of Mosavtodor, as well as over 210 commercial and municipal enterprises. The quality of work will be monitored using an automated system, writes the city news agency “Moscow”…

As the Minister of Transport of the Moscow Region Alexei Gerzhik noted, in order to maintain the road network in the spring and summer period in proper condition, specialists will clean and wash the roadway and sidewalks, remove garbage, wash road barriers and signs, clean, repair and paint bus stops, mow the grass and hogweed in the right-of-way, paint the side stone and make patching.

About 3.7 thousand road workers are involved on regional and municipal roads, the website notes 360tv.ru… Currently, road services work according to weather conditions due to unstable temperature conditions. If necessary, specialists carry out deicing treatment of the roadway.

On March 31, it was reported that in the Moscow region in May they will begin to process the roadside territory from the hogweed. In total, about 2.8 thousand hectares of territories along the roads of the Moscow Region are affected by hogweed, 2.5 thousand hectares of which are in the regional network, and 266 hectares – on the municipal road network.

Also, 13 thousand private land plots, 441.8 hectares of forest land, 618 hectares of railway right-of-way will be processed from hogweed.