About 3.2 million people in the UK have started saving on personal care products due to rising prices for goods in the country after the sanctions imposed against Russia. This is stated in the report of the British charitable organization Hygiene Bank and analytics company YouGov.

So, many citizens cannot afford such things as soap, shaving agent, deodorant, washing powder. For this reason, many even began to be embarrassed to go to work.

“I use a toothbrush until it wears out, I don’t really replace anything … Now I wash my hair once a week, before – every other day … I don’t buy body rinse anymore, I use shampoo foam”, ― shared one of the women.

Another of the respondents noted the unprecedented high cost of quality diapers. Another said that he had to literally “cast lots” between buying toothpaste and heating the house.

One of the participants in the study lamented that she switched from an environmentally friendly high-quality washing powder to a very cheap one.

Meanwhile, on October 26, it became known about an almost two-fold increase in chicken prices in French stores in just a month. The reason for this was the rise in prices for electricity and animal feed.

On October 19, the UK Bureau for National Statistics said that in September, annual inflation in the country accelerated to 10.1 from 9.9% a month earlier. The greatest contribution to the growth of inflation was made by the rise in food prices. Some experts have called it the biggest price hike since the 1980s.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the refusal of a number of Western countries from normal cooperation with the Russian side, as well as from part of Russian energy resources, dealt a blow to the economies of states where prices are rising and inflation is going through the roof.