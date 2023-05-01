Sharjah Airport received more than 3.8 million passengers during the first quarter of 2023, recording a growth rate of 28.01% in the number of passengers, compared to nearly 3 million passengers during the same period in 2022, which indicates expectations that the airport will witness outstanding growth rates by the end of this year. Thanks to the pioneering services it provides to its customers.

Aircraft traffic also increased, by a growth rate of 9.02%, to reach 23,261 flights until the end of March 2023, compared to 21,336 flights until the end of March 2022.

Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, said that the increase witnessed by Sharjah Airport in the number of passengers is a real result of our strategic directions in revitalizing the travel and tourism sector and consolidating the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as a distinguished global tourist destination, and an additional step on the path to achieving our vision that Sharjah Airport be one of the five best airports. regionally and enhance its competitiveness on the global travel map.

His Excellency added: “We are always keen to provide the best services to our customers, and we seek to adopt the latest technologies and smart solutions that will develop our daily operational operations and enhance the linkage between our network of tourist destinations with the aim of providing a distinguished travel experience for every traveler through Sharjah Airport.” Stressing continued efforts to promote growth in passenger and freight traffic. Especially in light of the airport’s expansion, which will increase its capacity to 20 million passengers by 2026.