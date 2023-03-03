with videoMore than 3.6 meters of snow from a storm in the Sierra Nevada in northern California to snowy fun in the mountains of Los Angeles further south: the extreme weather conditions in the US state provide surreal shots.
Marlies van Leeuwen
Palm trees in photos with snowy peaks ahead. The iconic Hollywood Sign in unusual winter scenes. And a few hundred miles further north, in the Sierra Nevada, images of cars and houses completely engulfed in snow and roads that look like ravines. Some small mountain villages are inaccessible. It is the result of heavy snowfall in recent days, more than 3.6 meters, on the already large amounts that were there. The end is not yet in sight, as the National Weather Service expects another foot of snow in the coming days, write The Washington Post and Fox News.
“Expect disruptions to daily life including dangerous or impossible driving conditions with road closures,” the agency tweeted, which “strongly discourages” travel through the mountain region. Earlier this week, about 100,000 households lost their power due to the combination of wind and snow. As of Thursday morning, more than 50,000 customers were still without power in the region, according to PowerOutage.us. Yosemite National Park is closed indefinitely. The park reports up to 4.5 meters of snow on the ground.
Most snow since 1970
The University of California calculated that nearly 40 feet of snow had fallen since October, the most since 1970. It was too much for even skiers and snowboarders. Many ski resorts have suspended their activities for some time this week to make some parts passable again. The marketing agency of the Sugar Bowl Resort ski area shares a photo on Twitter showing that the office is completely snowed under.
Jennifer Cobb and her husband stayed at their vacation home in the San Bernardino Mountains during the snowstorm, which they couldn’t get in or out of. “We heard noises from the snowplows, but they just didn’t come,” she tells the AP news agency. “It shouldn’t be horrible to be stuck in such a beautiful environment, but honestly: it is.”
Yet many other Americans share special photos of the extreme snowfall, here’s a small overview:
