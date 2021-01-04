More than 3.2 thousand residents in the Pskov region are left without electricity due to snowfall. This was reported on January 4 in the press service of the Emergencies Ministry.

On the night of January 1 to 2, heavy snow fell on the region, due to the adhesion of wet snow on the wires, more than 1,000 settlements (about 16,200 people) were left without electricity.

“There is no electricity supply in 153 settlements, where 3245 people, 206 children, 448 houses live. The air mobile group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry provides targeted assistance in sawing and cleaning fallen trees, ”the press service said.

Thus, 229 transformer substations in Sebezhsky, Ostrovsky, Opochetsky, Pskov, Pechorsky, Pustoshkinsky, Gdovsky, Plyussky and Strugo-Krasnensky regions remain disconnected.

151 emergency crews of PJSC Rosseti, 609 people and 172 pieces of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of bad weather.

As the Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov noted yesterday, diesel generators were delivered to Ostrovsky, Sebezhsky and Strugo-Krasnensky districts. It was planned to reinforce the emergency brigades with 200 specialists from other regions, five brigades of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to clear trails and fell trees.

On January 3, Vedernikov reported on the progress of work to restore the power supply to Russian President Vladimir Putin.