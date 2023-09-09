Home page World

Split

People in Rabat seek shelter after an earthquake and check their mobile phones for news. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook the earth a good 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakech. Panic breaks out. Many people die.

Rabat – At least 296 people died in a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco. This was announced by the interior ministry of the north-west African country in the early morning.

The US earthquake monitor USGS announced that the quake had occurred at a depth of 18.5 kilometers, a good 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakech and 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Taroudant. The geophone of the Helmholtz Center Potsdam gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.9. Images and videos from social networks show destroyed buildings in several regions of the country.

According to eyewitness accounts, the earthquake in Marrakech, Agadir and other cities caused panic among many residents. As the newspaper “Le Matin” reported, the earthquake was also felt in Rabat and Casablanca. dpa