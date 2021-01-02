In Russia in 2020, more than 270 thousand drunk drivers were brought to administrative responsibility, writes TASS with reference to the traffic police.

The department clarified that this is 2.8% less than in 2019.

In addition, another 151.1 thousand people were subjected to administrative punishment for failure to comply with the legal requirement of a police officer to undergo a medical examination for a state of intoxication. This is 4.6% less than in 2019.

At the same time, the State Traffic Inspectorate stressed that despite the decrease in all accident rates, drunkenness at the wheel remains the most socially dangerous phenomenon.

Earlier, investigators detained a 30-year-old driver who hit teenagers on New Year’s Eve in the Nizhny Novgorod region. It was clarified that he was drunk. A drunk driver was also detained and killed an ambulance paramedic.