Extreme weather phenomena such as droughts and floods caused more than 27 million children to go hungry in 2022 in 12 countries that are among the most vulnerable to climate change, the NGO Save the Children announced this Tuesday, November 28.

This figure increased by 135% compared to 2021, according to an analysis of data published by the British organization before the UN Climate Conference (COP28), which begins on Thursday in Dubai.

Children accounted for nearly half of the 57 million people in food crisis in 2022 in 12 countries due to drought, floods and other extreme weather events, according to data from the Integrated Food Security Classification Framework (IPC). English), an initiative led by the UN and various NGOs and international institutions.

Of these 12 countries, about half of the 27 million children who face these levels of food insecurity live in Ethiopia and Somalia, Save the Children said.

“As climate-related weather events become more frequent and extreme, we will see increasingly brutal consequences on the lives of children,” warned Save the Children CEO Inger Ashing.

File: Farmers burn their rice fields in drought-stricken Chainat province, Thailand. © Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Urgent measures against climate change

The organization called for measures to be taken against climate change at COP28, recognizing children as “key actors of change”, and for action to be taken against other causes of food insecurity, such as the prevention of conflicts or the reinforcement of Systems of health.

In Somalia, the NGO highlights, recent torrential rains, accompanied by significant flooding, forced 650,000 people, half of them children, from their homes.

In Pakistan, more than two million children remain poorly nourished after the floods that affected a third of the territory in 2022.

The floods in Pakistan have raised alarms about the spread of diseases such as malaria. © Fareed Khan / AP

On a global scale, Save the Children considers that one in three children in the world (774 million) lives in poverty and at the same time is exposed to extreme climate events.

In a report published last week, Save the Children indicated that in 2023, 17.6 million children had gone hungry since birth.