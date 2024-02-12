Hundreds of inhabitants of Cite-Soleil, in the north of the capital of Haiti, were forced this Monday, February 12, to flee their neighborhoods, due to the growing war between gangs that dispute the territory. In addition, the closure of schools and the loss of access to essential services aggravate the situation. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that in the last week at least 2,686 people were displaced due to violence in various areas of Port-au-Prince.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported this Monday, February 12, 2024 that at least 2,686 people were displaced between February 7 and 11 in the country's capital.

During that period, armed groups generated fear in the country, causing numerous people to leave their homes to become victims of clashes between rival gangs.

Au cours de la semaine du 5 fevrier, des attaques armées dans plusieurs communes autour de la capitale ont provoqué le déplacement de 2 686 personnes.

94% are refugees from family families, so others on the way to sites.https://t.co/68FGT7LC8f pic.twitter.com/RnLEV7QDOS — IOM Haiti (@IOMHaiti) February 12, 2024



According to data provided by the IOM, 1,819 individuals were displaced as a result of attacks in the Carrefour commune, in the district of Port-au-Prince, while 867 were displaced due to the events in Cité Soleil and Tabarre, also in the capital.

The information collected by the IOM reveals that these displacements were the result of various armed attacks that occurred in several neighborhoods of the capital since February 5, especially affecting the communes of Carrefour, Cité Soleil and Tabarre.

People fleeing violence arrive at a Haitian National Police police station, following a shootout between rival gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2024. © Reuters – Ralph Tedy Erol

Currently, it is reported that hundreds of people are taking refuge in Plaza Clercine, located in the commune of Tabarre.

The population no longer has anywhere to go

The forced displacement of inhabitants in their areas has become common, as armed gangs conquer more territories day after day. The inhabitants are exposed daily to shootings, looting, rapes and extremely critical situations.

Unicef ​​and UNESCO regretted in a joint statement that, in recent months, some schools have closed for fear of being caught in the violence of armed groups, especially in the department of l'Artibonite (northwest) and the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince. .

Temporary closures of establishments due to movements associated with demonstrations and protests of a political and/or union nature were also observed in various departments, including Grand'Anse (west).

Last year, over 167 children in Haiti were killed or injured in violence. This past week, at least two children were reportedly killed in Haiti's capital, while over 2.6K people were forced to flee. Millions need humanitarian aid. Haiti's children must not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/FQmuOcOdZR —Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) February 12, 2024



Additionally, several establishments closed to serve as temporary shelters for displaced families. The number of internally displaced people increased from 200,000 in November 2023 to around 314,000 in January 2024, more than half of whom are children (172,000). The two organizations reiterated their call for respect for the right to education in the face of increased insecurity and sociopolitical instability.

In Haiti, children and families experience continuous waves of extreme violence, with the loss of loved ones and burning of their homes.

A spiral of crisis that does not stop

In a national statement on Wednesday, February 7, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry stated that elections in Haiti will be held when the security situation in the country improves.

Anti-government protesters, angry about the gang violence affecting the country and the increasing level of poverty, demand Henry's resignation and a general election.

[1/2] Le Gouvernement renouvelle son commitment à guarantir la jouissance du droit à la sécurité sociale de ses concitoyens, conformément à la Déclaration universelle des Droits de l'Homme et la Constitution haïtienne de 1987 amended. pic.twitter.com/37VnuAtKlb — Dr Ariel Henry (@DrArielHenry) February 5, 2024



Henry says he cannot resign as prime minister because the Government first needs to ensure safe conditions for holding elections.

“I think the time has come for all of us to join forces to save Haiti, to do things differently in our country,” Henry said.

According to a report from the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), from October to December of last year, 2,327 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti, an increase of 8% compared to the third quarter of 2023. And more More than 8,400 people were victims of such violence throughout last year.

A December 2022 agreement, titled “National Consensus for an Inclusive Transition and Transparent Elections,” stipulated that Henry must hold general elections and cede power by February 7, 2024, according to 'Le Moniteur', the official state newspaper. of Haiti, which published the agreement.

María Isabel Salvador, head of BINUH, warned last week that the situation in Haiti, with multiple prolonged crises, has reached a critical point. Although improving the security situation is essential, Salvador stressed that long-term stability can only be achieved through a national, inclusive and country-led political process.

Several people flee their homes in Cite Soleil due to gang violence as they walk towards a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, February 12, 2024. AP – Odelyn Joseph

Years of political unrest, poverty, institutional and socioeconomic crises, disease outbreaks, increases in malnutrition rates, disasters and increasing armed violence have left more than three million children in need of humanitarian assistance, leaving the first country in America Latina to become independent under a de facto government, without solutions.

With Reuters, EFE and local media