Israeli police officers monitor the passage of vehicles on the Ashkelon highway, in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Paramedics from the Israeli rescue group Zaka reported having collected at least 260 bodies from the electronic music festival in the Negev desert, close to the border with the Gaza Strip, which was machine-gunned on Saturday by Hamas terrorists and from where several young people were taken as hostages. The unprecedented attack prompted Israel to declare war on the terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The event organized by Israeli producer Tribe of Nova was the first edition of the Brazilian electronic music festival Universo Paralello, created by businessman Juarez Petrillo, father of DJ Alok, which takes place every two years in Bahia. Juarez was waiting for the moment to present himself when the attacks began. First, the music was interrupted by the missile warning siren; Then, groups of armed militiamen in pickup trucks opened fire in all directions. The purpose of the festival was an entire night of dancing to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles and the Feast of Harvests.

Hundreds of parents are still desperately waiting for news of their children missing in the massacre that shocked Israel. This Sunday, many went to the police station in the city of Lod, near Ben Gurion airport, which was made available as an information center for the missing. “I came to save my daughter, who was kidnapped in Gaza. I saw a TikTok that showed her surrounded by terrorists,” said an Israeli father, who requested anonymity. The man last had contact with his 30-year-old daughter when she was at the music festival in the southern Israeli desert that was attacked.

Three Brazilians who participated in the rave are missing and a fourth, Rafael Birman, injured by shrapnel, was discharged this Sunday. Around three thousand young people were participating in the electronic music festival when Hamas terrorists began shooting at random, spreading panic and death.