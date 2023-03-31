arrives the Holy Week and Guanajuato projects that during this holiday season generate an economic benefit of 73 million pesos.

Therefore, the Easter holiday season is presented as an economic opportunity for Guanajuato Capital, according to the General Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development of the municipality.

In addition, it is expected influx of more than 250 thousand visitors and one hotel occupancy close to 80%according to the forecast of the municipal president Alejandro Navarro.

He also announced that the Easter cultural program will begin with the feast of the Friday of pain on March 31, followed by the traditional representation of Judea in the streets and squares of the Heritage City April 1 at one in the afternoon.

Thousands of tourists are expected to arrive in Guanajuato Capital (Courtesy)

During this holiday season, the ceremony will also be held to deliver the Guanajuatense Distinguished decoration 2023 in the Alhondiga de Granaditas at 10:30 a.m. on March 31.

The mayor recalled that the complete program of the activities of this Holy Week can be found on the website of the Municipal Government of Guanajuato and its social networks.

Likewise, he reiterated that the success of the tourist destination of Guanajuato is due to the hospitality and the colonial beauty of the city, as well as to the efforts in international promotion and the improvement of the tourist catalog of experiences and services.

It should be noted that both the state of Guanajuato and its capital are tourist destinations that have a lot to offer, in addition to the celebrations for this holiday season.

From exploring its impressive colonial architecture, to enjoying its lively nightlife and its rich gastronomic offer, in addition to being able to stroll through the colorful alleys of the city, visit the museums that tell the story and much more.