In Italy, more than 25,000 premature babies are born every year (6.4% of the total), i.e. babies who come into the world before the 37th week of gestational age. Of these, 75.6% is represented by pre-term deliveries, from the 34th to the 36th gestational week. The Ministry of Health recalls this for the ‘World Prematurity Day’, the World Prematurity Day which is celebrated today in more than 100 countries, with the aim of raising public awareness on the issue of prematurity, to give a voice also to families of little patients. Symbols of the Day are the color purple and one small pair of purple socks among nine full-sized ones, symbolizing that 1 in 10 babies is born preterm worldwide. “They are the youngest patients in hospitals and need care and love. The NHS is by their side and by their parents’ side,” the ministry tweeted.

“A Parent’s Hug: Powerful Therapy. Allow Skin-to-Skin Contact from the Moment of Birth” is this year’s theme. One of the most powerful treatments that a newborn can receive, as the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants points out on its website, is skin-to-skin contact with a parent and for this reason every child has the right to always benefit from the closeness of the parents . In fact, continuous and prolonged skin-to-skin contact produces documented effects, including better thermal regulation, better production of breast milk, prevention of infections, positive facilitation of physiological and behavioral effects.

Babies born preterm, even when they solve their health problems, still have to try their hand at a path with a disadvantaged starting position. The initial overexposure to stress, due to the micro and macro environment and painful stimuli, affects their neuropsychic development. They require patient attention and attention at home, in kindergarten, and then at school – reads the focus – to give them time to align with other children. However, it is important to consider that these are children ready for life, who can surprise us with their achievements and their resilient ability to cope with a traumatic past, made up of fear, noise, pain, even more difficult for creatures born too early .