According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in the nine months of this year more than 2,500 people trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea en route to Europe have lost their lives or disappeared. Meanwhile, this Thursday, September 28, an agreement for refugees in the European Union was postponed at the request of Italy, which has its sights set on toughening its migration policy.

In 2023, the migration crisis in Europe appears to be at its peak. As reported by the United Nations agency, the figure shared this September 28 exceeds by two thirds that registered in the same period in 2022, with at least 1,680 people who would not have managed to cross the dangerous waters of the Mediterranean.

The international organization shared that Tunisia and Libya are the busiest departure points to set sail to the Mediterranean Sea in 2023, with around 102,000 migrants embarking from Tunisia and another 45,000 from Libya. Of the total, 31,000 were rescued at sea and returned to Tunisia, while 10,600 have been housed, again, in Tripoli.

“The journey from West or East Africa and the Horn of Africa to Libya and the departure points on the coast remains one of the most dangerous in the world (…) Lives are also lost on land, far from the public eye,” he stated. the director of UNHCR, Ruven Menikdiwela, from the institution’s headquarters in New York.

A group of 61 migrants in a wooden boat are rescued by crew members of the migrant rescue ship Geo Barents, operated by Doctors Without Borders, in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the central Mediterranean, September 28 of 2023. © Reuters / Darrin Zammit Lupi

On the other hand, Menikdiwela also presented the data of those migrants who have managed to set foot on European soil so far this year. There are more than 130,000 people who have been able to reach southern Europebeing housed in countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy, the latter having received 120,000 of the migrants.

Italy asks for more time to “examine” the EU migration proposal

While thousands of people continue to die month after month in the Mediterranean Sea, trying to escape the complex situations in their countries of origin, European States continue without reaching an agreement to confront the crisis.

The foreign ministers of the 27 countries that make up the European Union met to reach an agreement on the management of the migration crisis currently facing the bloc. A meeting that sought to emphasize how to distribute the arrivals of migrants, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, so that countries like Italy would not see their accommodation systems overloaded.

Although nations such as Germany supported the “crisis mechanism” proposed by the European Union to distribute arrivals among the members of the group, The Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, would have asked for more time to review the proposal and analyze whether it aligns with the interest of the Government of Giorgia Meloni.

FILE – Migrants gather in front of the Lampedusa reception center on September 14, 2023 in Italy. © Alessandro Serrano / AFP/Archive

Some bloc officials remain optimistic. The European Commissioner, Margaritis Schinas, stated that we are “closer than ever” to reaching an agreement on the issue, while Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for the Interior of the European Union, predicts that “in a few days” there will be a ” official decision” in relation to a new immigration scheme within the bloc.

For the moment, European countries continue to pass the buck to counter the crisis. While thousands of migrants continue to lose their lives at sea, and those who arrive continue to struggle to find a safe place to rebuild their lives.

With AFP and Reuters