Air transport continues to suffer disruptions in the United States, after bad weather in several regions of the country has added to the problems caused by the increase in infections of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday night, 2,660 flights had been cancelled: more than half of the 4,617 cancellations worldwide, according to the website FlightAware.

On the other hand, 4,798 internal flights were delayed in the country on Saturday, out of a total of 9,432 worldwide.

The most affected US airline was Skywest, which had to cancel 23 percent of its flight plan, according to FlightAware.

Chicago (north) airports were particularly affected by difficult weather conditions, with around half of flights cancelled.

Passengers may face new difficulties this Sunday, when returning from vacation. FlightAware estimates the cancellation of 1,175 flights in the United States and 2,134 worldwide.

The extremely contagious omicron variant continues to hamper global air transport.

Several pilots and employees contracted covid-19 or were in close contact with infected people, forcing companies to cancel flights due to lack of staff.

About 7,500 flights were canceled by airlines around the world over the Christmas weekend.

