A group of 254 reservists left Lima to join the forces summoned by Israel, after the attacks launched last weekend by the Islamist movement Hamas.

A spokesperson linked to the coordination of this trip told EFE that these people boarded a commercial flight at two in the morning on Wednesday from the Lima international airport.

The source specified that the total number is 254 travelers, although he did not detail their origin, nor the arrival point of the commercial flight they will board.

Access to the airport in the Peruvian capital has been restricted since the pandemic and only passengers identified with their travel tickets can enter the facilities.

The government of Israel has called up 300,000 reservists since the surprise attack by the Islamist organization Hamas launched last Saturday from the Gaza Strip, as confirmed to EFE this Tuesday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat.

Hundreds of music festival attendees in Israel died.

At the same time, the Israeli Air Force announced that it is sending military transport planes to facilitate the return of Israelis abroad who want to join the troops.



Israel has managed to move that number of reservists in just 48 hours, something unprecedented, according to the Army, since in the Yom Kippur War of 1973, it mobilized 400,000 reservists, but in the entire campaign, which lasted 18 days.

In Israel, Every adult up to the age of 40 counts as a military reserveis obliged to go to the ranks if called and occasionally participate in training activities, although pregnant women or women with children are exempt.

Many Israelis who had traveled abroad, something common these days for the festive week of Sukkot When the attack occurred, they were rushing to return to their country as the war broke out.

“There are planes from all over the world full of Israelis who want to return, who ask to return to fight,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday.

The Israeli air forces confirmed on the social network X, formerly Twitter, that the landing of the planes and fighters being transferred from abroad It is coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Air Force, although it was not detailed which countries the operation covers.

