More than 250 professionals, including heads of service with great weight in the health system, made public this Friday a manifesto in support of the former Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, and the management team of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), headed by Asensio López. The signatories defend the continuity of the current health leadership due to its “excellent track record”, and consider the controversy over vaccinations a “specific and concrete fact” that should not cloud “the good management of many years.”

The manifesto is signed by, among others, Pablo Ramírez, head of General Surgery of La Arrixaca and director of the IMIB; Vicente Vicente, head of Oncohematology at Morales Meseguer; Sergio Cánovas, head of Cardiovascular Surgery at La Arrixaca; and Ana Morales, head of Neurology at La Arrixaca. Also joining the former Minister of Health María Teresa Herranz; the former managing director of La Arrixaca Manuel Alcaraz; the head of Surgery at Morales Meseguer, José Luis Aguayo; and Óscar Castro, president of the General Council of Dentists of Spain.

“In a situation as difficult and complex as the pandemic, it is inevitable to make decisions that are controversial, but this cannot cloud an excellent trajectory”, defend the signatories. “The good management of many years, which probably makes us today have a better health system than before, should not be judged by a specific and specific fact”, they add. For the signatories, “it is a great shame” that “the consequence of what happened is to lose some excellent managers.” “The Region loses a lot with its departure, we are sure of that,” they conclude.

“A sense of injustice”



«Many health professionals from the different areas, health centers and hospitals in our Region have the need to make public our opinion about the events that are occurring within the Ministry of Health and the Murcian Health Service in these last two weeks , and that we are living with a lot of concern and a certain feeling of injustice, “say those attached to the manifesto. Manuel VIllegas, they emphasize, “is not a politician, but a great doctor who also knows in depth the health system, with its deficiencies and benefits.” For this reason, when he was appointed counselor, “many of us thought that he was probably going to be an excellent manager, because he had been backed by a track record of many years of experience in hospital management, where he had also shown us his enthusiasm, his generosity, his capacity for work and innovation, and his great commitment to public health and his great knowledge to improve health care that provided a lot of added value, ”they continue.

These professionals also defend “the great success” that in their opinion was the appointment of Asensio López as managing director of SMS, since “for many years he had been demonstrating a deep and highly intelligent knowledge of how to manage health in our Region.” In these years “they have not let us down”, they say. “In the years that they have been running the SMS, he and his team have developed, probably following the path that their predecessors had already started to set, a lot of pending issues in our organization,” the manifesto continues. Both in human resources and in the different care needs of the health areas, they have been developing strategic lines and projects whose sole purpose has been to organize resources and improve the health of citizens.

“We trust that history, as always, will be fair and will finally put everyone in their place, and over time we will know how to recognize the indelible mark that Manolo Villegas and his team have left in the development of health in our Region”, they conclude the signatories.

Former councilor Manuel Villegas resigned two weeks ago after revealing THE TRUTH that he was vaccinated together with his executive leadership despite the fact that the national vaccination strategy limits immunizations in this first stage to those who “work in health and social health centers and establishments” and, among they, “only” to those who “specifically carry out activities that require close contact with people who may be infected by SARS-CoV-2, that is, depending on the risk of exposure and transmission.” The signers of the manifesto do not enter to assess these facts. The immunization of the president of the College of Physicians of the Region, Francisco Miralles, who has not practiced in health centers for several decades, does not conform to this national protocol either.

