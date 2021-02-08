More than 250 people took part in the II Winter Indoor Rowing Cup of the Ageev brothers and Olympic champions Yuri Postrigai and Alexander Dyachenko, the press service of the tournament informs.

Competitions in rowing on simulators were held on February 6 in the gym of the sports complex located on the territory of the Moscow rowing channel in Krylatskoye. It is noted that athletes from various regions of the country, including the titled members of the Russian national team, competed for the victory. The total prize fund of the tournament was about 4 million rubles.

“The competitions are really unique, they have a unique format and bring novelty to our favorite sport. It turned out to be a real rowing holiday, despite all the difficulties! There are no more indoor rowing tournaments like this in Russia, ”said the organizer of the event, Alexander Ageev.

As specified in the press service, 72 races took place within one day, as a result of which 35 sets of awards were played. It is noteworthy that people of different age categories could take part in this Cup, for example, rowers from 13 years old and over 55 took part in the competition. World and Olympic Games Roman Anoshkin.

“I am pleasantly surprised by such a competition. It was my first time in an indoor rowing tournament. Got something new for myself, a different feeling of rowing. This tournament makes a great contribution to the development of rowing in Russia. This is what our sport needs, ”Anoshkin emphasized.

It should be added that the tournament, held under the slogan “Rowing makes you better!”, Was organized in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards and taking into account the necessary social distance.

The VIP-race has become traditional for the Cup; well-known entrepreneurs, representatives of the municipality and the media took part in it.

“The Indoor Rowing Cup gives a great impetus to the development of our sport. There is an idea to get the status of the Russian championship next year so that our competitions will be included in the official calendar, ”said one of the organizers, Olympic champion Alexander Dyachenko.