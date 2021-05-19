get moving the census of the residents of the City who have between 55 and 59 years and prevalent diseases, to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Workers who carry out activities considered strategic are also being registered. With the delivery of the national government of a shipment of Sputnik V vaccines in the next few hours, the vaccination process is imminent of this stage. It could even happen before the weekend.

According to data from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, after the first 24 hours 25,394 people with prevalent diseases were registered. Plus, 6,253 teachers and non-teachers, who belong to the group of strategic workers.

On the other hand, it is estimated that immunization for this group of people could begin imminently. What does it depend on? Of course, for the City to receive vaccinations.

In these hours, the national government would be delivering to the City the doses of Sputnik V corresponding to the cargo arrived in the country on Monday, May 10. These vaccines were delayed because they were produced in laboratories that had not yet been inspected by the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT). This Monday the agency finally enabled his entry.

Of this shipment of 500 thousand first doses, the City could receive between 6 and 7% (30,000 to 35,000 vaccines).

05-13 Vaccination Special of the VacunAR operation in Tecnopolis. the same first and second doses of Sputnik V were being applied. Photo: Andres D'Elia

Two stages of the campaign simultaneously

On Tuesday, the City opened the registration to advance simultaneously with stages 4 and 5 of the vaccination campaign, segmented by lustrums (55 to 59 years).

Stage 4 includes teachers and non-teachers, who enroll through the official website. Neighbors with prevalent diseases, who make up stage 5, must register in the same way.

Police, firefighters and traffic officers, which are also part of stage 4, are registered through an articulation between the ministries of Health and Justice and Security. The same goes for the staff of the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat, who has been carrying out care and accompaniment tasks in person.

Police, bombers and traffic officers are included in stage 4 of the vaccination campaign. Photo Andrés D’Elía

People who are working in homes, social inclusion and early childhood centers, will also be registered. dining rooms and picnic areas of the City. And to those who work in soup kitchens of social organizations.

Workers who make up the “strategic personnel” stage will have no problem justifying their registration. In fact, only teachers and non-teaching staff should register online.

But regarding the neighbors with prevalent diseases or risk factors, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health clarified to Clarion what the form has an affidavit that must be accepted to advance in the registration process.

People with risk factors must make an affidavit and present a medical certificate to access the Covid vaccination. Photo Andrés D’Elía

The following text must be approved: “I declare under oath that the information provided in this form is true and I am responsible for their veracity, knowing the penalties established in the current legislation for the case of falsification of the present due to a health emergency situation “.

Then, when they have been given their turn, people must present themselves with a medical certificate proving your health condition. The certificate can be printed or displayed electronically.

Vaccination shifts, in order of registration

As in each stage, the authorization of the registration generates a lot of anxiety. Especially in the early hours, because vaccination shifts are given following the order of registration.

Appointments will be granted by mail, WhatsApp and SMS. When contacted, the neighbors will be able to select the date, time and place of preference through a personalized link.

It is estimated that there are 145 thousand people with risk factors who are entitled to the Covid vaccine. Photo Andrés D’Elía

Between both groups (Stage 4 and Stage 5) they add up to around 275,000 peopleAccording to official information: 130,000 are strategic personnel and 145,000 are people between the ages of 18 and 59 with risk factors.

In the City, it is estimated that 1,200,000 people must be vaccinated and that they serve different priority and risk groups. According to official information, updated to May 17, 61.3% of this part of the population was inoculated with the first dose (735,400 people), while 18.9% already had a second dose (226,500 people).

