More than 25 people died after the Israeli army bombed a school in Gaza

The Israeli army launched ground operations on Tuesday in the southern city of Khan Younis. Gaza Strip, in its war against Hamas, raising fears of an “even more hellish scenario,” according to the UN, for civilians trapped in a very small sector of Palestinian territory.

“We are now in the heart of Jabaliya, in the heart of Shejaiya (in the north of the Strip) and now also in the heart of Khan Yunis”said Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of the Southern Command of the Israeli army, reporting on the “most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation” in Gaza.

Israel, which on October 27 launched a ground offensive in the north of the Strip, extended its operations to the entire territory of almost 2.4 million inhabitantsalmost two months after the start of the war triggered on October 7 by a bloody attack by Hamas in southern

Israel.

The bombing of the south began on December 1 after the end of a seven-day truce. Hundreds of thousands of civilians had taken refuge in that sector and are living overcrowded in makeshift shelters, schools or tents.

Now they are trapped in a shrinking perimeter, trying to escape the bombs.

On foot, on motorcycles or with luggage on the roof of your carmany civilians fled Khan Yunis on Tuesday towards the neighboring city of Rafah, near the closed border with Egypt, according to AFP images.

The early morning bombings left dozens dead in the Gaza Strip, indicated the press service of the Islamist movement Hamas, in power in Gaza since 2007. One of those bombings killed 25 people in one

Khan Yunis school that housed displaced people, the Hamas Health Ministry said.

“At least 60,000 additional people have been forced to move to already overcrowded shelters,” iThe director of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, reported on Monday.

According to Unicef, the UN children’s agency, It is “impossible” to implement safe zones like those delimited by Israel.

Palestinians recover bodies of victims of Israeli airstrikes in Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip.

“An even more infernal scenario is about to come true”warned the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian Territories, Canadian Lynn Hastings.

Shelling and fighting continued in the northern Strip, where the army announced it had “taken control of important positions” from Hamas.

The Israeli army carried out operations “in the Jabaliya area”, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in the Strip. The arme