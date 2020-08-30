More than 25 million people in the world have contracted the coronavirus, according to website American Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, the number of infected in the world is 25,009,250. 842,702 infected have died from COVID-19, 16,411,400 patients have recovered.

The largest number of cases of infection (5,961,582) was noted in the United States. In second place is Brazil (3,846,153), followed by India (3,542,733). In the United States, California is the most infected, where the number of coronavirus infections has exceeded 700 thousand.

As of August 30, 985,346 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the Russian Federation, 804,383 people recovered, and 17,025 cases died. More than 211 thousand Russians remain under medical supervision due to suspected coronavirus; more than 36.4 million coronavirus tests have been performed in the country.