According to data released by Office of Customs and Border Protection from United States (CBP) this Friday (22), the country detained around 242 thousand immigrants and asylum seekers at the border with Mexico in November. The number shows an upward trend compared to the month of October.

According to US authorities, November was the third biggest month for migrant apprehensions at the border in recent years. 14 months, according to CBP figures. The majority of people detained, more than 191 thousandattempted to enter United States territory irregularly, according to the data.

The acting commissioner of CBP, Troy Millersaid in a statement that his agency faces a “significant challenge” and called on the U.S. Congress to approve more resources to “improve border security and homeland security” and added “migration levels remain historically high.”

In November, CBP recorded more than 64,811 citizen arrests mexicansfollowed by Venezuelanswith 34,063 seizures, and Guatemalanswith 26,299. This data shows an increase in migration from Guatemala, with an increase in 10% compared to October.

At the same time, the numbers reflect a reduction in 16% in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border, just over a month after the US resumed deportation flights to Venezuela, after years of freezing the practice. In September, before the resumption of deportation flights, more than 66 thousand Venezuelans were arrested at the border.

At the end of the first half of this year, the president's government Joe Biden enacted a series of measures to try to limit the arrival of migrants at the border and restrict access to asylum. However, this did not have the desired effect, the number of immigrants trying to cross the American border continues to increase.

Venezuelan migration, in particular, is already the largest human movement in the world, with more than 7.7 million of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, according to data from the United Nations (UN).