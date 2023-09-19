Around 24,000 specialist doctors in the United Kingdom, members of the British Medical Association (BMA), are going on strike this Tuesday to demand better salaries from the Government.

They will also go on strike tomorrow, Wednesday, when another four-day strike called by resident doctors is expected to begin, in what will be the first coordinated action taken by these professionals in the history of the public Health Service of this country (NHS). ).

During these 48 hours, only emergency health services will be provided, in the style of those enabled on Christmas Day.

The health minister accused the BMA of being politically motivated.

The British specialists already carried out strikes on July 20 and 21, and on August 24 and 25, while the resident doctors supported, for their part, another four-day strike that began on the 11th.

Since March, resident doctors have held 19 days of strike.

Both residents and specialists who are members of the BMA plan to stop again on October 2, 3 and 4, coinciding with those dates in Manchester (England) of the annual congress of Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party.

The Minister of Health, Steve Barclay, today accused the British Medical Association (BMA), which organizes the strikes, of adopting these measures “with political motivations” and urged them to “cancel them” and “focus on patients.”

As a result of the strikes, thousands of operations and medical appointments have had to be canceled in the country and NHS leaders have lamented that some patients have been forced to reschedule medical appointments up to three times.

The announcements come as the Government unveiled plans to extend strike legislation – which will be subject to consultation – and ensure that doctors and nurses in hospitals provide a minimum level of health cover.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO