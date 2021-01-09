In Germany, more than 24 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected per day, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute.

During the day in Germany, 24 694 cases of the disease were confirmed, 1083 cases died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,891,581 cases of infection have been detected in the country, 39,878 people have died from coronavirus, and more than 1.5 million have been cured.

On January 8, Germany recorded a daily maximum for mortality from coronavirus. The number of deaths increased by 1188 per day.

Earlier it was reported that the coronavirus vaccine of the German biopharmaceutical company IDT Biologika and the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) showed a low immune response among subjects in the first phase of clinical trials.