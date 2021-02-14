Although the evolution of Covid-19 infections and vaccinations they are going to condition the future a lot, Spaniards are already thinking about possible trips or trips for the next Holy Week, with national destinations among their initial choices.

It is one of the data offered by Parclick after conducting a survey with the aim of knowing the mobility prospects of Spaniards during the next and closest vacation period.

42.3% have indicated that they do not plan to travel during this period. However, 33.3% do not know it yet and 24.4% have stated that they do plan to travel on these dates.

In relation to the means of transport, the private car is positioned as the preferred option by respondents. Thus, 78.6% state that they will use this vehicle to travel in this period. This mobility alternative is followed by: plane (14.9%), train (6%) and ship (0.6%).

As for the duration of the trip, almost 70% respond that they plan to travel a maximum of 5 days. 26.8%, between 6 and 10 days, and only 6% more than 10.

Family is the option most chosen by respondents, ahead of traveling as a couple, with friends or alone. Thus, more than 50% of those surveyed have answered that they prefer to travel with the family, 32.7% with a partner and 12.1% with friends.

National travel has been imposed on international ones. Specifically, of those surveyed who do not yet know or do plan to travel in this period, 86.7% plan to travel to a destination within the national territory, while a small proportion (13.3%) plan to travel abroad .

In relation to the type of accommodation, hotels and private houses are the preferences, with 34.1% and 31.7%, respectively. They are followed by: the rental of a house (16.8%), rural house (12.6%) and camping (4.8%).

«The results obtained seem logical to us, the car is becoming in the favorite means of transport for your safety and especially for national vacations “, assures Natalia González, General Director of Parclick in Spain. In order to guarantee the least possible transmission of the coronavirus, the online parking reservation website has launched in 2020 the concept of “zero contact” or contactless, which allows you to enter and exit the parking lot only with the license plate and the application.

“Technology allows us to improve the driver’s experience as he enters and leaves the car park saving time, eliminates the use of the ticket or any other contact with the barrier, cashier or car park staff”, he explains Natalia González.