More than 24 hours after climbing a power transmission pole to escape from the Military Police in Itabira, in the interior of Minas Gerais, the 38-year-old man who was fleeing from the Military Police descended from the scene. Negotiations came to an end at 5:15 pm this Saturday, 5.

After leaving the scene, the man ate a bowl of sweet rice, drank water and then agreed to surrender to the Military Police.

He was sent to a health unit and later will be taken to the Itabira police station.

The occurrence was recorded at 5:25 pm on Friday, 4, by the corporation, but the man had already been on top of the pole for almost an hour when the firefighters were called by the Military Police.

Early this Saturday afternoon, officers and military personnel from the Fire Department were still trying to convince him to come down.

“The situation remains the same. Some lawyers and representatives of the residents’ association are at the site, which remains isolated and monitored”, said the firefighters before the outcome.

According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, the man would be on the run and would have been identified in a police operation. He climbed on top of the pole, running away from the police.

Sought by the report, the Military Police could not be located to give more details of the case and possible requirements of the individual.

“The man was quite aggressive, threatening anyone who approached him,” said the Fire Department.

Due to security measures, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) had to turn off the power grid at the site. Company teams are still working at the site and the forecast is that the 59 customers affected by the occurrence will have their supply restored later this Saturday night.