More than 24.6 million Russians have been vaccinated against influenza, reported on the site Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday, September 29.

“Currently, over 24.6 million people have been vaccinated against influenza in the Russian Federation, which is 16.8% of the population of the Russian Federation,” it was reported.

It is noted that the incidence of ARVI is registered in the country due to respiratory viruses of non-influenza etiology. At the same time, exceeding the weekly thresholds of morbidity is observed mainly among adults, as well as children aged 7-14 years.

“In the total population, the epidemic thresholds of the incidence of ARVI are slightly exceeded in 20 constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” the department noted.

In early September, the flu vaccination began in Moscow. According to the Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, more than 1 million people have already been vaccinated in the city.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to provide funding for influenza vaccination up to 60% of the country’s population, as well as “up to 75% of people at risk.”