Technicians from the Ministry of Finance (Gestha) estimate that 235,303 people in the Region of Murcia will be able to request the single check of 200 euros for low-income families, one of the aids approved by the Council of Ministers as part of the new package of measures anti-crisis, including a check for the purchase of food for 4.2 million households.

Families who earn less than 27,000 euros per year and whose assets do not exceed 75,000 euros may request this single check of 200 euros. In total, the number of potential beneficiaries of the aid amounts to 7.90 million people in Spain.

Gestha positively values ​​this measure, which would inject more than 1,300 million euros into households with incomes of less than 27,000 euros per year and with assets of no more than 75,000 euros, although it proposes establishing two amounts in the checks: one for families with up to 14,000 euros of income and another for those who receive income between 14,000 and 27,000 euros.

On the other hand, the Finance Technicians understand that the Government approves the temporary reduction of VAT on certain basic products to partially contain food inflation, although they consider that it is an ineffective measure to address the causes of the rise in these prices.

Finally, Gestha considers that the aid of 20 cents per liter of gasoline and diesel was a regressive measure, since people with higher incomes and with a greater number of more powerful vehicles benefited from it, as well as contradictory to address the European Green Strategy ; after the anti-crisis decree eliminates the universal fuel discount to limit it to the transport, agriculture and fishing sectors.