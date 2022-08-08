Around 2,300 pharmacies, more than 10% of all of Spain, can already sell through Glovo and Uber soon. The Madrid technology firm Luda Partners an agreement has been reached with these two giants of the delivery so that pharmacies can market their parapharmacy products thanks to the company’s software (in the case of medical prescription drugs, it is strictly prohibited by law).

Luda is also reaching agreements with large laboratories so that the companies themselves sell parapharmacy products (in the consumer healthcosmetics, first-aid kit, baby food and food supplements) through their websites, although they are dispensed by the pharmacy closest to the customer.

In addition, as a novelty, the technology company plans to make the international leap to a European market in the first quarter of 2023, although it does not reveal the country.

The system that Luda has created is original and supports direct sales from pharmacies, which is why his model is attracting these businesses. The start-up is responsible for creating marketplace at Glovo, Uber or on the websites of large laboratories.

When a customer enters the Glovo app, for example, they see the complete catalog of their nearest pharmacy in parapharmacy products. If the consumer makes that purchase, the pharmacist prepares the order and a delivery man comes for it. Usually, it is the buyer who pays the cost of home delivery, although the establishment may apply a promotion.

Similarly, if the customer buys, for example, baby food products on a laboratory’s website (in a marketplace created together with Luda), the order arrives at the pharmacy chosen by the consumer. And the system then is the same: the pharmacist prepares the order and a company delivery (the start-up has agreements with several) is in charge of the distribution. At the moment, the name of these laboratories is confidential, but Luda explains that they already have 20 brands and will soon sign with more pharmaceutical companies.

Luda’s business model involves charging pharmacists a variable 10% of those sales, with no fixed costs for the trade. In addition, to convince the pharmaceutical sector, they always comply with three rules: the distribution is made from the nearest pharmacy; the sales data obtained by Luda is not sold to third parties, and, finally, the possibility of comparing prices is not given to customers. In any case, the company explains that the parapharmacy buyer does not usually move by price, but by quality and brand.

Thanks to this model, the young company is expanding rapidly. In the last month, July, 180 pharmacies joined its network and by the end of the year, its managers expect to reach 3,000. For this year, the company’s forecast is that these establishments sell more than 10 million euros in this product.

The other service that Luda offers to pharmacies (totally free and much appreciated by professionals) is a software that informs about the closest pharmacies where the patient can go for a medicine in case of shortages.