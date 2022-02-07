The government of the Murmansk region in 2022 increased funding for the support of the indigenous peoples of the North by one and a half times. This was announced at the operational meeting by Governor Andrey Chibis.

“23.3 million rubles have been allocated this 2022 to support and develop community-based forms of management and self-employment, the preservation of cultural heritage, traditions and customs. This is one and a half times more than in the past,” Chibis quoted IA “B-port”.

In addition, funding for subsidies for communities has been increased by 1.5 million rubles. Now the amount is 5.1 million rubles.

During the meeting, the head of the region noted that more than 1.5 Saami live in the Murmansk region and congratulated them on the International Day of the Saami people, which was celebrated on February 6.