More than 23.3 thousand people died in Russia last year as a result of crimes. This is 600 more than a year earlier, reported on January 18 portal MIA Media.

At the same time, the number of illegal acts on a number of offenses, including murders and attempted murders, has decreased, the report says. Thus, the number of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm decreased by 10.6%, robberies – by 18.1%, said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.

“The level of street crime continues to decrease. In parks, squares and on the streets, the number of robberies decreased by 17.3%, robberies – by 22.1%, theft – by 4%. According to the results of 12 months of 2021, the total number of criminal acts committed in public places decreased by 6.4%,” she said.

The number of criminal acts involving minors, committed by citizens in a state of alcoholic intoxication, in a state of drug intoxication, has decreased.

“To a large extent, this is the result of preventive work carried out by district police officers and juvenile inspectors,” Volk said.

The rate of growth of crimes on the Internet has decreased. At the end of 2021, their number increased by only 1.4%.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, continues to take measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of work to combat crime, concluded Irina Volk.

On January 1, Volk said that there were no violations of the order during the celebration of New Year’s events in Russia thanks to police officers. 40.5 thousand employees of internal affairs bodies, as well as servicemen of the National Guard, were involved in ensuring public order.