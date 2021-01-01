In the United States, over the past day, the number of detected cases of coronavirus has increased by 227 thousand, 3,419 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In December, the United States recorded a daily maximum of infections in the United States, which amounted to more than 249 thousand cases, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 400 thousand cases, since the statistics did not include cases from Texas.

In total, since the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, more than 19.9 million cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, more than 345 thousand cases have died.

Earlier it was reported that the police of the American state of Wisconsin detained an ex-employee of the medical center, due to whose willful actions 500 doses of the drug from the coronavirus were spoiled.