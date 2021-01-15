Chile has closed the registrations to apply for the convention that will draft the new Chilean Constitution, the first in its history written in democracy. The 155-member body will be elected on April 11 and will have unique characteristics: it will be equal between men and women, as has never happened before in the world, and it will have 17 seats reserved for indigenous peoples, the largest number ever in a process. constituent. As never before in Chile, in addition, a large number of independents seek to integrate the convention, regardless of the political parties that suffer a deep and structural crisis of representation, which they have not managed to reverse in the last decade. According to preliminary information from the Electoral Service (Servel), 2,213 people have applied outside the lists of the communities, which were sponsored by half a million citizens (480,977).

It is the first time in Chile that independents are allowed to create their own lists. Adding those of the traditional parties and blocs, therefore, the lists that have been presented throughout the country reach 79, according to the media. Three fifths, which augurs a high level of diversity and fragmentation.

The independents, however, are not a homogeneous group, although they belong mainly to the center and the left, where society was organized outside the sector collectives. The ruling right of President Sebastián Piñera, despite the problems of the government and the Chile Vamos coalition, managed to join together in a single list with a view to the constitution of the constitutional convention, which should start operating between mid-May and early June. .

Among the independents is the FyF Vota Feliz list –of Felices y lined, a pension advisory firm–, whose formula for obtaining support is being studied by the Servel for possible violations of the law.

But a part of the independents are an expression of certain social organizations, such as the No + AFP movement (critical of the current pension system) and the 8M feminist coordinator. There are also lists of candidates formed by territorial assemblies that originated after the revolts of October 18, 2019, such as the People’s List. Civil society has also organized to have representation at the convention, as it did Non-neutral independent, which in a short time came to form a national organization. The movement has presented 105 candidates in 23 of the 28 districts that exist throughout the territory, with the patronage of some 78,000 people.

“Obviously, one independent does not make the same thing as another,” says journalist Patricia Politzer, a member of Non-neutral Independientes and a candidate for the convention. It highlights the importance of the fact that half a million people have endorsed candidacies for independents in just three weeks, in the midst of a pandemic and the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“There is an important part of the citizenry, outside the parties, that is interested in participating in politics, but not in the way it has been practiced in recent times, so it is strongly discredited,” says the author of books like Altamirano, one of the independent companies that obtained the highest number of sponsors. He exemplifies this: “In 2017, when the parties were legally obliged to refer their members, the group of collectivities did not reach 400,000 people within a year.” For Politzer, however, it is not a question of letting the parties fall: “Without parties the alternative is fascism,” says Politzer. “But for the drafting of a new Constitution, a diverse and very pluralistic convention must be configured that contains as many views as possible.”

Political parties and Congress suffer a structural crisis of representation. According to the report Ten Years of Democracy Audit of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), with data from 2008 to 2018, both the communities and the Parliament are the two institutions in which Chileans have the least confidence. In the process of electing candidates to the constituent convention, parties from all sectors used the classic negotiation techniques that alienate citizens. It does not help that the same day that the conventional ones will be elected, April 11, the elections of mayors, councilors and the first democratic elections of governors (elected until now by the national government) are held. In total, 2,768 positions to be filled in three months.

“An important sector of the politicized and activated society has a very great distrust in the parties and, therefore, they are not represented. This explains so much interest in registering lists and a discourse on the importance of independence and supporting independent candidates has been installed so strongly, ”says Marcela Ríos, UNDP assistant representative in Chile. “Perhaps in some districts the parties will be able to maintain the prevalence and the usual correlation of forces, but in many other places there could be different mixtures. One of the main questions of the convention is whether or not the parties will be displaced. The challenge for independents is to transform endorsements into voting ”, the sociologist analyzes.

Indigenous villages

For the 17 seats reserved for indigenous peoples, 199 candidates have been presented, according to preliminary data from Servel. Those elected will make up a single district at the national level. A quota was secured for each of the 10 ethnic groups, but the Mapuche will have seven seats, while the Aymara will obtain two. “We will occupy a relevant percentage within the convention, which is close to the 12.8% that the country’s indigenous population represents,” says Salvador Millaleo, a Mapuche constitutional lawyer, a law academic at the University of Chile, whose party –the socialist– he left out of the convention nominations. Millaleo explains that never before in the world has a constituent body had this number of seats reserved for its original ethnic groups, which is especially striking in a country like Chile, “with a history hostile to the rights of indigenous peoples.”

Millaleo describes the cumbersome negotiation process that with great difficulty ended with the agreement of the 17 reserved seats. The law was only promulgated on December 23, and, despite difficulties, such as rurality and the pandemic, in just a few weeks all the original ethnic groups managed to raise their candidates to the convention. “Considering the nominations of the parties and the independents, the candidates of the indigenous peoples are leaders and represent their bases and territories,” the academic assures.

The independents, however, have an uphill path to overcome the parties, which have the office, structure and funding to win elections. In the electoral strip, for example, all independents will have the same time available as the party that obtained the least vote in the last elections. Marta Lagos, founder of the Latinobarómetro poll, is skeptical: “There is a feeling that the call for a constitutional convention had changed this structural condition of Chilean democracy – a representative democracy that is organized through parties – and that it could be modified this condition through the independent competition. But the constitutional convention will be mostly occupied by members elected through the party system, which is going to produce a tremendous negative reaction against the convention, ”Lagos analyzes. “There will be renovation and draft of the chimney, without a doubt, but it will be a minority,” concludes Lagos, who has been the leader of the largest pollster in Latin America for 25 years.