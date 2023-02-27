In Moscow, the police detained 226 young people before a mass brawl near the shopping center “Aviapark”

In Moscow, police detained 226 young people before a mass brawl near the Aviapark shopping center. On Monday, February 27, reports TASS.

Law enforcement officers stopped a mass brawl at the CSKA metro station and near the shopping center between two warring youth movements. More than 220 people gathered to take part in the skirmish, including 188 minors. Gas cartridges, airsoft guns and knives were confiscated from 37 detainees.

Parents of eight teenagers were issued administrative protocols under the article on failure to fulfill obligations for the maintenance and upbringing of minors.

The cause of the fight was the conflict that took place a day earlier in the metro at the Lubyanka station. There, about 20 young people attacked a peer for their appearance. Pepper spray was sprayed on his face.

Previously, a video of the capture of young people was published. It was reported that nine informal teenagers from PMC Redan were detained in the case of a mass brawl. Teenagers from this community wear long dark hair and spider badges on their clothes. They were inspired by the Genea Redan gang from the Hunter x Hunter manga. It is specified that young people oppose football fans, natives from the Caucasus and migrants.